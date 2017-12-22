Speech to Text for Durbahn era begins at Albert Lea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

- but in the case of albert lea wrestling in 2017... thats not even close to the case. - paul durbahn is in his first year at the helm.. and the tigers are rolling right along. durbahn takes over-vo-4 lowerthird2line:durbahn era begins albert lea, mn - so far this season... durbahn has his team at 10 and oh in dual meets.. with one more to go before the holiday break.. thats tomorrow night in austin. - of course former coach larry goodnature left the cupboard pretty stocked at albert lea... so durbahn says.. he tried to keep everything the same... as much as he could.xxx durbahn takes over-sot-5 lowerthird2line:paul durbahn albert lea wrestling coach paul durbahn: its a very rich tradition here in albert lea, coming in here, i am proud to be part of it and continue that tradition moving forward. lowerthird2line:durbahn era begins albert lea, mn lowerthird2line:jake johnsrud albert lea senior jake johnsrud: it was a very smooth transtion, i know hes talked to our old coach goody a lot,weve had success as a program here for a while so we didn't have a lot of major changes, we didnt reinvent the wheel or anything. lm ranked-vo-3 lm