Speech to Text for Purple Heart City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and women who are wounded in combat become members of the military order of the purple heart. purple-vo-1 purple heart city-vo-2 there are chapters across iowa and minnesota. and one of the fastest growing purple heart chapters is in rochester. earlier today...local purple heart veterans joined mayor ardell brede in proclaiming rochester a "purple heart city." the designation is an expression of gratitude for the lifetime sacrifices made by area veterans who were wounded in combat.xxx purple-sot-1 purple heart city-sot-2 "as a purple heart veteran when i got wounded, i got blown up, i had severe blood loss and my story is not anything different than a lot of these veterans. when i got wounded, i got back up and i kept doing my job for a lot of them it's the same thing we just got back up from being wounded and kept fighting." the rochester purple heart chapter is named in honor of two local purple heart veterans who passed away in combat. / live