FOIA Request Reveals Project Timeline

38 million dollar proposal that would bring a hotel...a conference center...a multi-purpose arena...a skywalk...and a museum to downtown mason city. the city has chosen a company called g-eight to develop the river city renaissance project. kimt news three has filed a freedom of information request ...in hopes of getting a better understanding of when the city started discussions with g-eight. kimt news three's brian tabick has been following this story since the beginning. he joins us live now from mason city city hall with the latest...brian...w hat have we learned so far?xxx hotel project-lvo-4 raquel...the freedom of information act was filed for communications between mason city mayor eric bookmeyer...hen kel construction president gary schmidt and the two developers...phi lip choduer and david rochie. hotel project-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:foia shows better timeline of g8 development involvement mason city, ia here is a new look at the layout for the project that we have received from g-eight. now in the emails...it appears contact with henkel construction in regards to the project started as early as november fifteenth...whic h was during the competitive bid process between g-eight and gatehouse developments. in an email from the mayor bookmeyer to schmidt...bookm eyer says quote "let us know if we can assist further" end quote. another email sent on december fifth-- from mayor bookmeyer, over a week after the council voted for g-8 reads in part... / / hotel project-wpvo-2 "there was a significant difference in the manner in which the two developers moved forward with the city behind the scenes. g8 was solution oriented and proactive. gatehouse produced procedural and financial red flags throughout the process, as are clearly demonstrated in the discussion below. none of this went unnoticed by mr. trout, staff or myself. those we spoke with say they are just happy the city is moving forward with the project.xxx hotel project-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:matt o'brien mason city, ia mason city needs a little kickstart more than it has had people have an enthusiasm for hockey downtown and hockey is the most popular sport in north iowa in my opinion. we also reached out the iowa economic development authority board today. we're told the board was ready to meet with the city and discuss the project at their november meeting...but the city council and staff asked to push that to december. raquel...city staff say that is because they were still in the competitive bid process and as these emails show involvment with henkel construction...t here was potential for a competitive bid meaning if the council would have had the gatehouse proposal approved for the state funds and switched to g-8 they would then have to go back to the state to be awarded the funds again. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. the mason city foundation met today to make sure all parties are on the same page when it comes to where they are at with the new developers and the music man square renovations. kimt.com:local news the full emails we obtained can be found on kimt dot com with this story under local news. / it's an