Speech to Text for Whaley Found Guilty of Murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

three has been following since the day the call came in. just a couple of hours ago...larry whaley was found guilty of second degree murder for the death of nineteen year old samantha teeter. teeter was shot through whaley's apartment door in mason city...just a little over one year ago. tonight...her family is sharing their emotional reaction to the verdict. kimt news three's emily boster has more. she joins us live in the newsroom...emil y?xxx whaley-nrintro-2 raquel...for the family and friends of samantha teeter--today was a good day. watching whaley be found guilty for what he did to teeter that december morning is a moment they've been waiting for for more than a year.xxx whaley-nrpkg-2 whaley-nrpkg-3 the family of samantha teeter packed the courtroom every day of the trial. whaley-nrpkg-4 david - happy, we got justice for sammy. whaley-nrpkg-5 seeing larry whaley be told he's guilty of second degree murder was a moment david teeter--samanth a's father has been waiting for. david - i was hoping for the second degree murder because i knew if its a 35 year minimum he will be 96, 97 years old and that's where we want him to be. teeter says sitting through court as not easy. david - it was hard, emotional but closure at the same time. helping with that closure he says was seeing all the support his daughter was getting. david - it was nice, it was more than i expected to take five days out of your life for anyone is hard. in the end when asked how much he misses his daughter who's a mother, a friend, a woman who never saw her life ending this way-- he broke down with a message. david - a lot, just keep your kids close, it could happen to anyone. / / it only took the jury two hours to reach the guilty verdict. raquel...whaley' s sentencing is scheduled for february sixth. live in the mason city newsroom...emil y boster...kimt news three. / thank you emily. second-degree murder comes with a minimum sentence of thirty-five years in prison...and a maximum of fifty. / ots:picketing at .. mayo