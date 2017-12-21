Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (12-21-17)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather-main-4 the wintry mix and light snow will persist across our area this evening and this will continue to lead to travel problems. precipitation is looking to be done just after midnight. that is when things will really taper off. weather-live-2 snow has been steadily falling since just about 9 am this morning in rochester, now finally making way into northern iowa. there remains a winter weather advisory in the area, including cerro gordo county. all of this precipitation continues to slowly move southward and will be crossing the border as the evening progresses. this brings up a point we've been talking about all week long - worsening driving conditions. i'm here on the streets of rochester and surrounding cities keeping a close eye on this wintry welcome and how it's effecting your roadways. on the streets of rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. the wintry mix and light snow will persist across our area this evening and this will continue to lead to travel problems. precipitation is looking to be done just after midnight. that is when things will really taper off. friday will be cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 20's. there will be a few peaks of sunshine by the afternoon, but expect cloud cover for much of the day. the weekend will be cooler and quiet. expect partly sunny conditions with highs in the upper teens to the lower 20's for both days. next week will begin much colder. christmas begins with lows in the single digits below zero and highs in the single digits to the lower double digits. sunshine will persist christmas day and into tuesday before some snow chances return by the end of next week. tonight: light snow/wintry mix ending. lows: upper teens to lower 20's. winds: north at 6 to 12 mph. friday: mostly cloudy. highs: upper 20's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday night: mostly cloudy. lows: lower double digits. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. apple slowing phones-vo-4 have you ever thought--your