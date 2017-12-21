wx_icon Mason City 19°

Deadliest year for opioid overdoses

Overdose deaths surpassed the number of deaths caused by breast cancer in 2016.

Posted: Thu Dec 21 15:58:09 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 21 15:58:09 PST 2017
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

epidemic continues... a disturbing trend is emerging opioid deaths-vo-1 lowerthird2line:2016 deadliest year on record for opioids kimt news 3 according to new information released by the national center for health statistics-- 20-16 was the deadliest year on record for those who died from opioid overdoses. the data shows of more than 42-thousand people died from drug overdoses related to opioids. we spoke to one woman who says people need to educate themselves on addiction because of how often the drugs are prescribed.xxx opioid deaths-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dorothy randall osage, ia i've had some back surgery and some other surgeries and so yes i have i've had fentanyl patches. luckily it didn't agree with me very well so i was lucky i didn't have to worry about getting addicted. this year - the number of people who died from opioids surpassed the number of deaths caused by breast cancer. / the food and

