Speech to Text for Workers demonstrate outside Mayo headquarters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

clinic albert lea hospital workers who went on strike earlier this week are taking their fight straight to rochester. as we've reported - maintenance and general workers apart of the union - s-e-i-u healthcare minnesota - are walking the picket line in what they're calling an effort to revive stalled contract negotiations. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in rochester with more - deedee?xxx picket at mayo gonda building-lvo-3 amy - less than an hour ago - albert lea hospital employees and their supporters were here in front of mayo clinic's gonda building wearing santa hats and carrying signs. picket at mayo gonda building-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:albert lea workers bring picket to rochester rochester, mn among them was a woman who tells me she's worked at the hospital for nearly three decades. she says she felt terrible when she showed up for work yesterday morning only to be told by security that she and other union employees couldn't enter. they're in rochester today to call mayo out for what they're calling a "christmas lockout" and to deliver a gift to c-e-o dr john noseworthy.xxx picket at mayo gonda building-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:marlene baseman albert lea hospital employee "we brought lumps of coal for him because that's what we're getting from them it seems like, hardly a pay raise and a contract that they want to break open whenever they want to. every state picket at mayo gonda building-lsot-2 mayo has responded to today's picket by saying they respect the rights of all bargaining members adding... nx fp wrap:mayo clinic statement mayo spokesperson "we also believe that conducting a strike at a health ca ... we also believe that conducting a strike at a health care facility is an activity that should be employed only after all other avenues of communication and negotiations have been exhausted. regrettably - seiu leadership chose to strike and protest before we had the opportunity to resume negotiations.." live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. contract negotiations between the union and mayo are scheduled to resume on december 28th. / doctors