Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 12-21-17

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((another chilly start, but you need to plan on slick roads by late morning and by the time you head home from work this afternoon. snow chances will start for this morning for southern minnesota and a chance for some wintry mix for parts of north iowa. the snow will be over the entire area by the afternoon. accumulations will be around 2 to 4 inches in mn and 1 to 2 inches in ia. the winds wont be too strong, but some patchy blowing snow will be possible. the snow chance will continue for tonight, but taper off through friday morning. conditions will improve friday morning as high temperatures only reach the mid 20's. road conditions on the other hand will still be slippery due to the snowfall the day before. we'll fall to the upper teens to the lower 20's for highs on saturday and sunday under partly sunny skies both days. christmas day is still looking cold with near zero to begin and then getting into the single digits for highs on both christmas day. some warming will attempt to move in at the end of next week. some snow will be possible next wednesday. today: scattered snow/iso wintry mix. highs: upper 20's to lower 30's. winds: northeast at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: light snow tapers. lows: upper teens to lower 20's. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. friday: partly