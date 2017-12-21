Speech to Text for Tax reform on the economy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

yesterday ? the house passed a 1.5 trillion dollar tax bill which is considered one of the biggest tax cuts in history. . the bill is expected to give major tax cuts to businesses and wealthy famies..and reductions for low and middle income families. casey martin ? senior vice preseident of investments at raymond james and associates says he thinks americans should really educate themselves on bill to learn how it will benefit them and the stock market.xxx there is a lot in this plan that it separates out and youre going to have to take a close look at it to find how it affects you but for the average individual its going to be a benefit and that's a good thing and it's a good thing for america and you can see it in what the stock market has done this year they were anticipating htis kind of tax plan and the stock market has mived because of that." the house voted 224 to 201. the bill now goes to the president's desk for his signature..but it is not clear when he will sign it.//