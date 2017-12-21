Speech to Text for Proposed rules for guns in childcare centers

as you can imagine ?? safety is always a top priortity in schools and child daycares. but now the department of human services is asking that guns are allowed in childcare center.. but the proposalis being put on hold. kimt's news 3 stefante randall spoke to a local executive director of daycare who shares her thoughts on the proposed rules. she join us live now in mason city. stefante?/// here at charlie brown preschool and childcare they do not allow any weapons on the premises at all due to safetyi concerns. iowa governor kim reynolds recently blocked proposed state rules that would regulate storage of guns in childcare centers..includ ing those run in private homes. the department of of human services is requiring that guns be locked away and kept separate from ammunition. parents would also be notified if a gun is on the premises of the childcare center. amber morud ? executive director of the charlie brown preschool and childcare shares her concerns if the new rules are passed./// "having guns on our premises even if its for us to protect our children because um training employees would be a huge thing knowing who has access to it and we do have turn over so thatwouldbe hard to control." amber says all parents and staff members have a unique code toget inside of the building to make sure the kids are protected and no one open access inside of the building. reporting live in mason city ? stefante randall kimt unlike most other states iowa does not have any regulations regarding firearms inchildcare centers.///