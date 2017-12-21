Speech to Text for Hagen takes aim at a title

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

- i've watched our coverage of last years state wrestling tournament a couple of times. - hunter hagen watches his championship match... almost every day. - the west hancock senior says... its fueling his fire... this winter. hunter hagen at 10-vo-4 hunter hagen at 10-vo-2 - hagen finished second place at the state tourney last year... dropping the title match to slade sifuentes of lake mills. - slade is now at wartburg... so there is going to be a new champion in two months. - and hunter feels like if he can keep learning from his experience in des moines... he will be back in the championship picture once again this year.xxx hunter hagen at 10-sot-3 hunter hagen at 10-sot-2 hunter hagen: there are going to be some challenges around here in our conference especially, lake mills, central springs, wherever, we have competition around in this conference. walter saw 10-vo-3