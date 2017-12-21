wx_icon Mason City 19°

Cops for Kids at Christmas

Local police officers help families in need.

Posted: Wed Dec 20 20:40:27 PST 2017
Updated: Wed Dec 20 20:40:27 PST 2017
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Cops for Kids at Christmas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

shop with a cop-vo-3 mason city police officers are suiting up and going shopping today to try and help those in need this holiday season. shop with a cop-vo-1 shop with a cop-vo-2 it is part of their annual cops for kids at christmas event. today the local officers took forty six kids to shopko where they were able to pick out essentials like clothes, snow boats, socks, pants. and then they hit the toy aisle...where one kid got very excited about his new darth vadar doll.xxx shop with a cop-sot-1 shop with a cop-sot-2 because he is black and he has look, he has this and has hold on, he has this thing. the officers work to try and raise money for this event through a letter campaign each year. / -

