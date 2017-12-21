Speech to Text for Winter Driving Survival Kit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

winter survival kit-vo-4 as we get ready for the winter weather...the minnesota department of public safety has a reminder to help keep you safe out on the road. winter survival kit-vo-1 lowerthird2line:winter survival kit rochester, mn they're urging drivers to keep a winter survival kit in their vehicle. the kit should include items like snacks...a flashlight and batteries...and a cell phone adapter. we spoke with a local driver who tells us he always makes sure he's prepared.xxx winter survival kit-sot-1 lowerthird2line:nickolas brenner albert lea, mn "i always make sure i have a tow rope of some sort in my vehicle. a snow shovel, some water, make sure i have warm clothes. i know it's a good idea to keep a candle in a vehicle that could possibly save your life. jumper cables"