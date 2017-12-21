Speech to Text for Police and Mental Health Concerns

you yesterday about a man who was arrested after making threats to area police officers monday night. mental health help-grxvo-4 according to court documents - steven williams went to the mason city police station saying he was homicidal and that he wanted to go to the hospital. but he also made threats saying if he wasn't taken to the hospital--he'd make a bomb and use it. once at the hospital, police say he more threats and is charged with threats of terrorism. mental health help-vo-3 lowerthird2line:police and mental health concerns mason city, ia now - after posting the story on k-i-m-t news three's facebook many felt williams should have received mental health treatment instead of getting arrested. mason city police chief jeff brinkley says he doesn't feel the community is facing a mental health crisis yet--but is approaching one. he says they exhaust all options they can before having to incarcerate someone.xxx mental health help-sot-3 lowerthird2line:chief jeff brinkley mason city police department .. jeff - i think we care about people first as a person having to make them whole now in that situtaion we can deal with the criminal aspect, other aspect of that call later. brinkley says when someone is making threats they have to take action on that. but again--they're working to figure out how to get people mental health help before possibly being criminally charged.