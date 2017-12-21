Speech to Text for Letters Express Concerns About Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight - two letters are raising concerns about the river city reniassance project have been turned in to the iowa economic development authority as well as the iowa attorney general's office. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick has been following up on this story all day. he joins us now live from city hall...brian? xxx project concerns-lvo-4 raquel both letters that you can see here-- are very descriptive and cite "annonymous concerned citizens'" beliefs that the mason city city council, the mayor and city staff have taken illegal measures in the handlings of this downtown project. project concerns-lvo-3 lowerthirdcourtesy:file letters claim illegal play in downtown project mason city, ia both letters raise questions on how the competitive bid process occured and if the new developers are financially capable of completing the project. it also raises questions about the use of the renderings of the proposed project. dean snyder construction drew the renderings and they are intellectual property. since the company is no longer on the project - the design needs to be altered. we spoke to several city staff and elected officials to get their reaction to these concerns. xxx project concerns-lsot-1 project concerns-lsot-2 i think you know job one for me and the rest of the council is to number one make sure mr choduer hits his deadlines in order to keep this project on track. i spoke with mayor bookmeyer who says quote "staff has done a great job and we are confident we have reached a solid deal for our tax payers and local businesses." live in mason city, brian tabick, kimt news 3. / thank you brian. the mason city city council will meet on december 28th to vote on the development agreement between the city of mason city and g-8 development. / music man reax-vo-1 lowerthird2line:developers