SAW: Brooke Walter

year playing varsity basketball at lyle pacelli. - she's played a ton of games...at a really high level. - she's the a's all time steals leader.. and their all-time assists leader. - she is also our... newest student athlete of the week.xxx brooke walter is saw-pkg-7 brooke walter is saw-pkg-5 brooke walter: every practice counts, every game counts, we don't get another chance next year. aj: lets hit the way back machine.... we've seen brooke walter on the kimt highlight reel for half a decade.... making plays.. and leading her team to victory. lowerthird2line:brooke walter l-p senior brooke walter: lyle pacelli basketball has been my second family forever, so i love coming to practice and being with my teammates and being with my coaches, it means everything to be with this team. lowerthird2line:the walter way at l-p kimt news 3 sports aj: the six year starter is locked in during her final season.. currently averaging 15 points..7 assists and six steals per game. brooke: i am very thankful for what has happened, i am thankful for the teammates that helped me in the process and pushed me to get better every single day in practice. aj: her teammates have helped her improve... but brooke's also been working really hard. lowerthird2line:brad walter l-p assistant coach brad: ive always had keys to the gym and once shes in the gym, its always been business, she doesn't take breaks. once shes in the gym its an hour and a half two hours, she goes hard until its time to go home. brooke walter is saw-pkg-6 aj: but as far as her l-p girls basketball career goes... she's not ready to go home just yet. brooke: our ultimate goal is to end at state and we are working every day to get there. aj: and if that means a little extra work this winter... that's exactly what brooke will do. brooke: you and the other seniors set the standard for the underclassmen, i think we are just going to keep pushing each other to get better, and it starts with us seniors. brooke walter is saw-vo-2 - its hard