Speech to Text for Investigator testifies in Whaley trial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

trial whaley trial.jpg family and friends of 19- year-old samantha teeter - who was shot and killed a year ago--once again filled the courtroom today. larry whaley is on trial in connection with her death--and today we heard what he told police follwing that tragic morning. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster joins us live in the newsroom after being in court for today's testimony. emily - who took the stand today?xxx whaley trial-nrvo-2 amy - mason city police investigator terrance prochaska took the stand today. he described to the jury what whaley said to him hours after whaley shot teeter through his apartment door. whaley trial-nrvo-4 whaley trial-nrvo-5 prochaska says whaley told him right away he bought a gun to protect himself from a former roommate who he had just evicted. whaley told prochaska that the former roommate still had a key. prochaska described whaley saying he was on the couch around 4-am when he saw the knob of his apartment start to turn--then heard knocking. that's when the shot that later killed teeter was fired.xxx whaley trial-nrsot-3 lowerthird2line:terrance prochaska investigator, mcpd terrance - he said he yelled to get back from the door, he saw the top lock being manipulated, he said he thought the door was starting to open briefly for a bit, then he said he fired two more rounds. prochaska said what was interesting is that from the couch where whaley said he was seated--the door knob could not be seen. the defense pointed out that prochaska was the one who told whaley he had shot teeter and that she wasn't doing well. amy - teeter died from her injuries two days later. live in the newsroom--emil y boster--k-i-m-t news three. / thank you emily. a doctor from mayo clinic who conducted teeter's autopsy also took the stand today... and testified that teeter died from a gunshot wound to the head. he was the state's final witness. the defense is expected to be handed the case tomorrow... and we will continue to bring you coverage from inside the courtroom as this case moves forward. /