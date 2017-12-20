Speech to Text for SEIU contract controversy

out.jpg a one day strike turns into six unpaid days off for unionized protestors who demonstarted outside mayo clinic health system in albert lea yesterday. this morning when they tried to return to their jobs... they say security turned them away. kimt news three's annalisa pardo was in albert lea today - and is live in the rochester studio with the latest.xxx mayo workers locked out-lintro-2 amy - s-e-i-u workers say after yesterday's 12 hour protest - they came to the hospital this morning, in uniform, ready to work... but returning to their jobs didn't go as planned.xxx mayo workers locked out-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:seiu contract controversy albert lea, mn chanting s-e-i-u workers say when they tried to go into work this morning, mayo security met them under this awning...saying they couldn't come back to work yet. mayo workers locked out-pkg-3 i mean being a one day thing and they're drawing it out like this and hiring people to do our jobs. it was a dissapointment, we were more than willing to come in. mayo workers locked out-pkg-6 mayo and seiu protestors say everybody knew the protestors wouldn't be allowed to work for seven days if they chose to do a one day strike. mayo says it had to hire temporary replacement workers for a minimum of 7 days to ensure uninterrupted patient care. the reason were out here in the cold is because of them. seiu says they aren't on strike anymore - but will keep showing up until they're legally allowed to w ork again. mayo workers locked out-pkg-4 except for christmas eve and christmas day, we will be here um on the sidewalk voiceing our opinion again. letting people know and the community know that we are still here. mayo workers locked out-pkg-7 a negotiation meeting is scheduled for the general worker group on december 28th...but proestors say they still have hesitations. i want it to be a two sided negotiation not one. not where one side has to give everything and the other side just wants. a negotion has to be both sides. mayo workers locked out-ltag-2 s-e-i-u says this is mayo's first lock out... but i spoke with a mayo spokesperson within the past hour... they tell me this is not a lock out... saying all parties knew a one-day strike meant seven days of no work since temporary staff needed to be hired. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. / thank you annalisa. mayo says the negotiation meeting on december 28th was scheduled before yesterday's strike. mayo says the negotiations will not include contracts for maintenance workers... saying the group has not asked for a meeting to take place. / ots:whaley