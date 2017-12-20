Speech to Text for River City Renaissance concerns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the mason city city council will be meeting december 28th to vote on an development agreement between g-8 development and the city. but today we are learning complaints have been filed with the iowa attorney general's office and the iowa economic development board - citing legal violations with how the city handled the project. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick has been working on this all day today-- brian what have you learned.xxx hotel concerns-lvo-2 amy both complaints state that anonymous "concerned citizens" have several beliefs that the city council... mayor and city staff illegally handled measures of the project. hotel concerns-lvo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file river city renaissance concerns mason city, ia the letter discusses the terms of what a competitive bid means-- questioning whether g-8 has the financial resources to complete the project. they state renderings of the project which were drawn up by dean snyder construction - were used in the g-8 development proposal. the individual goes on to say those renderings are being used with out dean snyder's permission - meaning the whole project would need to be adjusted... and the locations of the hotel... museum... and convention center may need to be moved. we spoke to several city leaders and elected officials today about their take on these allegations.xxx hotel concerns-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:councilman-ele ct john jaszewski mason city city council it's unfortunate, but whenever a city makes a decision of almost any kind there are going to be people who are happy about it and people who aren't happy about it and apparently whoever this person is isn't happy about how things went down. mayor eric bookmeyer also responded to the allegations saying quote: "staff has done a great job and we are confident we have reached a solid deal for our tax payers and local businesses." live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. thank you brian. interim city administrator kevin jacobson explained - quote: "the city has worked with our attorneys from ahlers in des moines on the competitive bidding as well as the purchase sale and development agreement following iowa code." / ots:seiu contract controversy lock