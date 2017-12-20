Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (12-20-17)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-main-4 temperatures started this week well above normal, but ever since monday they have been in a steady decline for afternoon highs. cloud cover will stick around for tonight, but our next system will arrive thursday morning. we will see some light snow beginning in southern minnesota and then expanding into north iowa throughout late thursday morning and into thursday afternoon. weather-live-2 right now, the first round of the solstice storm is impacting northern minnesota as forecasted. our time will begin with a isolated chance for snowfall overnight tonight and transfer to a likely chance after daybreak thursday morning. it's going to be a great way to welcome in the winter season, especially for those who have been awaiting more of that snowfall, however i know others are wishing the snow could have waited until christmas. travel conditions will be on the poor side especially during rush hours. there also remains the chance for refreezing, which will give us plenty of slick spots during the night. live in tochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. a wintry mix will be present and since temperatures won't reach freezing for many locations this will lead to slippery roadways throughout thursday evening. accumulations are looking to be up to 1 to 3 inches of snow. even though there won't be a ton of snow, traveling will still be difficult. conditions will improve friday morning as high temperatures only reach the mid 20's. we'll fall to the upper teens to the lower 20's for highs on saturday and sunday under partly sunny skies both days. christmas day is still looking cold with lows below zero to begin and then getting into the single digits above zero for highs on both christmas day and tuesday. some warming will attempt to move in at the end of next week. some snow will be possible next wednesday. tonight: light snow/wintry mix late. lows: lower to mid 20's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: scattered snow/wintry mix. highs: upper 20's to lower 30's. winds: southeast becoming north at 10 to 15 mph. thursday night: light snow/wintry mix ending late. lows: upper teens to lower 20's. winds: north at 10 to 15