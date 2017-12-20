Speech to Text for Miguel Recinos preps for the Pinstripe Bowl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

kickoff at the pinstripe bowl... featuring the iowa hawkeyes and the eagles of boston college. - that gives us another chance to watch former mason city mohawk miguel recinos in action.. as iowa's kicker. - but kicking... at yankee stadium.. might be one of his toughest tests yet.xxx miguel stuff-pkg-3 lowerthird2line:recinos preps for pinstripe kimt news 3 sports aj: miguel recinos is having a great year....he's made 9 of his 11 field goal attempts.... and 50 percent of his kickoff's end up as touchbacks. miguel: i mean sometimes the situation is tough, but you are just like, i have to go out and do my job. aj: miguel's job at the pinstripe bowl... could be pretty tough... its an outdoor stadium... with the potential...of mother nature getting involved. miguel stuff-pkg-5 miguel: as far as the wind, i cant imagine its going to be harder than some of the ones we have experienced, this season like against illinois or nebraska. miguel stuff-pkg-4 aj: also keep in mind.. they installed a new playing surface at the pinstripe bowl.. so it's not the same grass that we see during yankee games. miguel: any time you have to put a field over another field, it is a little sketchy, but from what i understand, they got started on it pretty early on aj: no matter the conditions next week, miguel remains confident in his role and is excited for the challenge of a bowl game. miguel: at the end of the day, you still have to perform, so im going to look at it critically and whatever adjustments i have to make, ill make them. spx fp 2 team score:ncaa football pinstripe bowl iowa hawkeyes logoncaaiowahawkeyes.png boston ... - you can be a fan of football.. or birds... and still enjoy the pinstripe bowl. - next wednesdays game is the first ever matchup between the hawkeyes and the eagles. - kirk ferentz is getting ready to coach his 15th bowl game at iowa... his teams are 6 and 8 in the first 14.