Michaela Ingersoll

Special Sales Revenue and Event Coordinator Title: Special Sales Revenue and Event Coordinator mingersoll@kimt.com

Michaela is from Charles City, Iowa, where she graduated from Charles City High School in 2013.

From there she went to the University of Iowa to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies and she also earned a certificate in Event Planning.

She recently graduated in May of 2017. At U of I, she participated in Dance Marathon and On Iowa!.

She also interned at the Charles City Chamber of Commerce in the summer of 2016. Some of her favorite things to do include spending time with her family and friends, watching her sister play softball, and travel.

mingersoll@kimt.com OR 641-423-2540

