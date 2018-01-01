Wayne Kohlhaas

Local Sales Manager Title: Local Sales Manager Kohlhaas, Wayne

KIMT 3 has been serving the Mason City-Austin-Albert Lea-Rochester market since 1954. For over 50 years KIMT has been helping local clients of all types businesses and budgets develop and grow their business. With a dedicated professional sales staff, we can help guide your business to higher profits through the effective use of local television.Another great way to reach thousands more potential customers every month is through KIMT.com!

How KIMT.com can provide you a marketing advantage…

• KIMT.com is heavily promoted over the air on KIMT television.

• KIMT.com is one of the favorite leading online destinations for news, weather, information and entertainment.

• KIMT.com can drive new customers to your website, where they can learn about your company ore even purchase products and services directly.

• Expose your brands, products and services to a wider audience.

• Compliment your KIMT broadcast schedule with a KIMT.com online marketing schedule.For information on how local television can work for you, please call KIMT 3’s General Sales Manager, Mike Fitzgerald, for a free consultation.

(641) 423-2540

Toll Free: 1-800-323-4883

Fax: (641) 423-9309