Tony Dahle

Production/Creative Services Manager

KIMT Creative Services provides full video production services including concept development, production, and post production. For those who need an all-in-one script-to-screen solution, KIMT Creative Services can write, produce and edit a finished product that fits your video objectives.

We have over 50 years combined experience in the market, with a full-time writer, producer and editor on staff. Visit our YouTube channel to get a taste of our capabilities.

https://www.youtube.com/user/kimtprod

Our state-of-the-art facilities in Mason City and Rochester have the latest equipment to complete your project. Whether you need a 30 second commercial or a 5 minute training video we have the staff and knowledge to bring your story to life. We offer high quality, attention-getting results that are designed to meet and achieve the specific goals of each client.

We also offer a drone to add a new dimension to your video production, giving you a birds-eye view of your business or product that you are featuring.

• 3-D, 2-D & Motion Graphics Editing

• Green Screen Capabilities

• Concept, Scripting & Creative Assistance (included at no additional charge)

• Full HD Camera Packages

• Full Audio Recording Capabilities & Royalty-Free Music Library

• Drone Video Production (licensed drone operator included)