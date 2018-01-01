Steve Martinson

Vice President and General Manager Title: Vice President and General Manager Stephen.Martinson@kimt.com

KIMT TV - MY 3.2 - kimt.com

Heartland Media

Rochester MN–Mason City IA

507-535-8800 641-423-2540

KIMT 3 has been serving the Mason City-Austin-Albert Lea-Rochester market since 1954. For over 50 years KIMT has been helping local clients of all types businesses and budgets develop and grow their business. With a dedicated professional sales staff, we can help guide your business to higher profits through the effective use of local television.Another great way to reach thousands more potential customers every month is through KIMT.com!