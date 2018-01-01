Annalise Johnson

Multimedia journalist Title: Multimedia journalist ajohnson@kimt.com

Annalise Johnson is an Iowa native, born and raised in Decorah, though she is excited to call Rochester her new home.

Her passion for writing began when she was a child writing songs and short stories. However, her interest in news journalism began in high school, where she was an All-State Speech qualifying anchor in the television news category.

She attended Luther College (’18) in Decorah, Iowa, where she received a bachelor’s degree in communication studies and a minor in English writing. Her senior research paper, “The Effects of Self-Disclosure in Interpersonal Relationships Post-Sexual Assault: Giving Survivors a Voice,” received the Top Student Paper Award at the 2017 Iowa Communication Conference and will be published in the 2018 Iowa Communication Journal. During her time at Luther, she spent a semester studying abroad in Thailand at Mahidol University; a month studying Islam in Europe abroad; and a month studying the implications of ecotourism abroad in Belize. She also participated in choir, volunteered as a certified sexual assault and domestic abuse victim counselor, and was co-captain of the football cheerleading squad. Go Norse!

After graduating a semester early from Luther, Annalise joined the KIMT News 3 team as a reporter in February 2018. When she is not reporting, she enjoys music, reading, and spending time with her friends, family, and dogs. If you have a story idea or just want to say hello, you can reach her at ajohnson@kimt.com.

