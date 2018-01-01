Multimedia journalist
Annalise Johnson is an Iowa native, born and raised in Decorah, though she is excited to call Rochester her new home.
Her passion for writing began when she was a child writing songs and short stories. However, her interest in news journalism began in high school, where she was an All-State Speech qualifying anchor in the television news category.
She attended Luther College (’18) in Decorah, Iowa, where she received a bachelor’s degree in communication studies and a minor in English writing. Her senior research paper, “The Effects of Self-Disclosure in Interpersonal Relationships Post-Sexual Assault: Giving Survivors a Voice,” received the Top Student Paper Award at the 2017 Iowa Communication Conference and will be published in the 2018 Iowa Communication Journal. During her time at Luther, she spent a semester studying abroad in Thailand at Mahidol University; a month studying Islam in Europe abroad; and a month studying the implications of ecotourism abroad in Belize. She also participated in choir, volunteered as a certified sexual assault and domestic abuse victim counselor, and was co-captain of the football cheerleading squad. Go Norse!
After graduating a semester early from Luther, Annalise joined the KIMT News 3 team as a reporter in February 2018. When she is not reporting, she enjoys music, reading, and spending time with her friends, family, and dogs. If you have a story idea or just want to say hello, you can reach her at ajohnson@kimt.com.