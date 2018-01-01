Dave Wertheimer

Dave Wertheimer re joined KIMT News 3 team in January of 2018 as Rochester News Content Manager, he was News Director from 2002-2006.

1980 was a good year for television, because that was the year Dave Wertheimer got his start at a TV station in Milwaukee while still in high school. He’s worked at an alphabet of station call letters, working as everything from Chief Photojournalist to News Director here at KIMT. Dave has also been a freelance cameraman for every major network and then some with assignments all over the world. Dave likes to say that he has been shot at, stabbed, tear gassed, punched but most of all hugged while on assignment.

Another passion of Mr. Wertheimer is teaching. He has judged countless contests and been a consultant across the globe. teaching storytelling techniques at dozens of seminars and media organizations including (since 1993) the prestigious NPPA TV NewsVideo Workshop. Dave also has been a broadcaster in residence at 7 universities.

For his assignments Dave has been honored with over 90 awards for his work from the NPPA, SPJ, NBNA, AP, WHNPA and 18 NATAS Emmys. Don’t ask this multimedia storytelling leader to see his awards, they are in a box somewhere. He believes that he is only as good as his next story, not his last.

Dave’s second love is ethical journalism, in either practice or leadership. His first love is spending time with his son, Matthew who was born in 2002.

Specialties: Excelled in positive, ethical newsroom leadership with ratings success.

Technically gifted in HDSNG/HDENG field operations.

Award winning Linear and Non Linear Editor with Avid NewsCutter and Final Cut Pro experience.

Active in SNG/ENG safety issues and produced internationally distributed video “Look Up And Live”.

And lastly, Dave likes pie.

