Alex Jirgens

Alex Jirgens joined KIMT as a multimedia journalist in January of 2018. Title: Multimedia journalist ajirgens@kimt.com

I’m originally from Kansas. Born in Ottawa, grew up in Pleasanton, McPherson and then Lehigh. Rural kid. Went to school in McPherson, graduated in 2011, went to Hutchinson Community College for 2 years, graduated in ’13, went to Kansas State (Every Man a Wildcat!) in the fall of ’15, graduated in December ’17 with a B.S. in Journalism/Mass Comm, minor in Geography. Worked in media since I was 19, started in radio with KHUT/KWBW radio as a board operator for a Sunday morning church service in October 2012. In August 2013 joined KBBE Radio in McPherson hosting a Sunday morning Christian music show (and two New Year’s Eve specials). September 2015-Started at Manhattan Broadcasting Company (in Manhattan), worked as DJ on two stations, then became a City Hall reporter/overnight newscaster for the talk station KMAN. During the summer of ’17, I got the chance of a lifetime by landing an internship with all-news radio station 680 News in Toronto, Canada. Always been interested in TV, but didn’t really get started in it until my senior year at K-State where I anchored, produced and directed newscasts for K-State’s Channel 8. KIMT is my first TV job. First time ever living outside of Kansas. Interests-Traveling (anyone has anything to recommend me seeing in Iowa or Minnesota-lemme know), cooking, hanging with family and friends, learning French, and watching football and hockey. Wildcats, Chiefs, Royals, Packers and Seahawks fan (though the Vikings won me over this season…SKOL!)