Brooke McKivergan

Brooke McKivergan is a multimedia journalist who started with us in December of 2017. Title: Multimedia journalist bmckivergan@kimt.com

Brooke McKivergan is a multimedia journalist who started with us in December of 2017. She is from Columbus, Ohio, but is excited to call Rochester her new home. Brooke graduated with her bachelors in communication and a focus on the mass media from The University of Akron. During her time there, she was a reporter and anchor for the university's news station where she won an Emmy Award for news gathering and information. She was also a news reporter for the number one student-run radio station in the country, WZIP 88.1. Brooke was also one of five students chosen from the country to travel to the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas with Waskul TV to be part of a week-long live production. When Brooke is not chasing stories, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends and staying active. She is eager to learn what Minnesota and Iowa are all about and learn what 'Minnesota Nice' really means!

If you have a story idea, or just want to say hello, email her at: bmckivergan@kimt.com.

