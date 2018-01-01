Jeremiah Wilcox

Jeremiah Wilcox joined the KIMT news team in January 2018 as a reporter Title: Multimedia journalist jwilcox@kimt.com

He is a native of Detroit.

Jeremiah has a passion for health and wellness, animal rights and track & field.

Jeremiah came from New York City where he was a production assistant for MSNBC Morning Joe. Over the years, Jeremiah has lived in Detroit, NYC, Miami and now Minnesota. Jeremiah is excited to start his first on-air job in the great state of Minnesota.

