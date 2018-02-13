Vehicles breaking thorugh ice prompt ice safety warning

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Three motorized vehicles have fallen through the ice in Clear Lake just in the last week, now the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are giving you tips to keep yourself safe.

Despite the DNR saying there is anywhere from 14-20 inches of ice on Clear Lake right now, Paul Skibbe of Clear Lake worries for those looking to venture out on the frozen lake.

“It looks like it is getting softer and stuff like that and I don’t want them to fall through the ice and drowned,” he said.

Those with the DNR say people should watch for pressure spots on the ice which form mostly near the shore areas. They say that just because a spot of ice was safe an hour ago doesn’t mean it is later on saying ice is always changing so watch your surroundings.

As far as the "Color the Wind Kite Festival" this weekend, organizers tell KIMT the safety director went out on the lake and drilled holes to determine the safety for kite flyers and the public. The ice in that area runs from 12 to 20 inches thick which means it is safe for vehicles and people.