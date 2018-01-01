Driving on the ice: 'The ditch sounds like a safe place, it's a tragic place'

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Drive Pro Instructor Mike Ghere has some tips when it comes to driving in slick conditions.He says if you start to slide hit those anti-lock system brakes. They're bound to make a noise but he says trust it and don't take your foot off.“If you take your foot off the brakes and turn you have a possibility of missing them,” Ghere said.Ghere says if you feel like you're about to hit someone or something take your foot off then and start to turn but hitting the brake and doing so won't help.“The ditch sounds like the safe place, it's a tragic place to be,” Ghere said.Ghere says don't head to the ditch, stay on the road.One needs to remember there's culverts and if the airbags come out its best you're not in a ditch.