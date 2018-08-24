Clear
It's National Waffle Day!

It's Friday – and this particular kick-off to the weekend is extra sweet because it's also National Waffle Day!

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 10:06 AM
Posted By: CNN

August 24 is the anniversary of the first U.S. patent for a waffle iron. It was issued to Cornelius Swarthout in 1869.

People around the world eat different kids of waffles.

To meet the definition, waffles just need leavened dough or batter cooked between two hot plates.

National Maple Syrup Day is December 17, so you can break out that waffle iron again in a few months!

