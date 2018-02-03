Local father raising money for water fountains

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Last summer, Nick Hanke was out coaching soccer with his son at Lakeview Park when some of the players had ran out of water.

But one thing that is missing are water fountains, but thanks to local parent he is now raising funds to help with this effort.

“I was trying to think of ways to make money and I thought gosh a comedy show or something in town we can do,” says Hanke.

Mac Ehrhardt is a coach, soccer parent and president of the Albert Lea Youth Soccer Association and was overjoyed when he heard about the fundraiser and the possibility of having water more readily available.

“We are really excited to get water in the parks themselves, we are really adamant of kids bringing water bottles to practices but kids are kids and sometimes they forget them."

Hanke went to city officials to get their approval to place water fountains at Lakeview, Morin, Academy and City Beach Parks.

“It's just not for soccer players these are going to be water fountains all across city parks in Albert Lea so hats off to Nick Hanke,” says Erhardt.

As for Hanke, he says he is excited to see the outcome of the fundraiser.

I like the idea of the fundraiser, so that people can see the end result like you can walk by and you can see it out there and you see what you contributed to and it's a greater good for the community."

City officials have agreed to install the water fountains for free.

For anyone who may interested in attending the comedy show fundraiser, it will be held on April 20th at Wedgewood in Albert Lea.

Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased at Wedgwood or from Nick Hanke