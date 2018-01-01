Iowans could see pro-gun rights constitutional amendment on 2020 ballot

MASON CITY, Iowa -- Iowa legislators are trying to make changes to the state constitution that would include protections for the right to bear arms.

The proposed amendment, House Joint Resolution 2009, would add the following section to the Iowa constitution:

“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

The amendment would essentially make it very difficult to restrict the rights of Iowa citizens to bear arms – and any potential infringement upon those rights would be subject to “strict scrutiny,” which is a form of judicial review that courts use to determine the constitutionality of certain laws.

Sam Lavrenz, of Mason City, said he thinks the amendment should be in the state constitution as a way to protect his rights.

“Being able to know that your freedoms are actually a part of the constitution, that being able to have a gun in your house, that you don’t have to be worried that someone is going to come try and take them away or something like that,” Lavrenz said.

The proposed amendment needs to be approved a second time by both the Iowa House of Representatives and Iowa Senate during the next general assembly before being submitted to the electorate for voting in the 2020 general election.