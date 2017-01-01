eEmergency services helping save lives in rural hospitals

BRITT, Iowa - In March a fire broke out at an apartment in Britt around four am. Five people were injured and taken to the Hancock County.

We're learning now that those victims were able to get the proper care they needed that day at the hospital all thanks to technology.

“My first thought is wow and my second thought is hey we've got Avera's eEmergency system that can help our staff handle this kind of load,” Laura Zwiefel, chief nursing officer at HCHS.

Back in March, one only physician and one nurse were working when the five fire victims came in. They used the Avera eEmergency service to connect with emergency care specialists in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The team they connected with helped prepare documents, helped intubate two of the patients, along with arranging a life flight transport.

Walter Panzirer, a trustee with the Hemsley Charitable Trust, who helped make the eEmergency service a reality at this local hospital says it was amazing to hear how much this helped that day.

“It’s just gave me goosebumps to think about that, thinking these are five lives, five individuals. I usually hear things with numbers but never put a face to the numbers and this is amazing,” Panzirer said.

Those at the hospital say they use the system behind me three to seven times a week.

Scroll for more content...

The Hemsley Charitable Trust has been funding eEmergency systems like Hancock County’s all across the Upper Midwest.

To this day they've funded nearly $300 million worth of equipment to rural hospitals.