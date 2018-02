Scroll for more content...

The West Fork boys basketball team started out their season 6-5. A start none of the players were happy with after a substate final appearance last season. So the team came together, started to talk on defense and be confident in their abilities to knock down shots; and they haven't lost since. Now the Warhawk boys are one win away from state riding a 13-game winning streak. Click on the video tab for the full story.