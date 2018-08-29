Clear
Younkers: The last day

The department store chain closes its stores in Iowa.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 4:24 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT TV-3 – Wednesday saw the end of a business era as the remaining 17 Younkers stores in Iowa closed for good.

Bon-Ton Stores Inc. announced in April that it was liquidating all 256 of its stores, including Younkers and Herbergers. Bon-Ton had stores in 23 states, including Iowa and Minnesota, and roughly 23,000 full- and part-time employees when it declared bankruptcy on February 4.

Here are some images of how the final day looked at the Mason City Younkers.

Cooler temperatures will stick around, but we're tracking rain arriving soon.
