Younkers: The last day

KIMT TV-3 – Wednesday saw the end of a business era as the remaining 17 Younkers stores in Iowa closed for good.

Bon-Ton Stores Inc. announced in April that it was liquidating all 256 of its stores, including Younkers and Herbergers. Bon-Ton had stores in 23 states, including Iowa and Minnesota, and roughly 23,000 full- and part-time employees when it declared bankruptcy on February 4.

Here are some images of how the final day looked at the Mason City Younkers.