Photo Gallery 9 Images
KIMT TV-3 – Wednesday saw the end of a business era as the remaining 17 Younkers stores in Iowa closed for good.
Bon-Ton Stores Inc. announced in April that it was liquidating all 256 of its stores, including Younkers and Herbergers. Bon-Ton had stores in 23 states, including Iowa and Minnesota, and roughly 23,000 full- and part-time employees when it declared bankruptcy on February 4.
Here are some images of how the final day looked at the Mason City Younkers.
Related Content
- Younkers: The last day
- Mason City, Austin Younkers to remain open
- Younkers closure impacts River City Renaissance project
- Report: 7 Younkers stores in Iowa, including Mason City, will be closing
- Students celebrating Reformation Day
- Shopping on Thanksgiving Day
- Day after Thanksgiving workout
- World AIDS day awareness
- National Wear Red Day
- National Puppy Day
Scroll for more content...