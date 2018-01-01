Young People in Recovery program coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Young People in Recovery is a nationwide program aimed to help young people recover from addiction, and a chapter is starting in Rochester.

The local non-profit organization, Project Legacy, will help start the chapter until it can possibly run independently.

Karen Edmonds is the co-founder of Project Legacy. She said 95% of youth in her program are suffering from or affected by addiction.

"You don't see a lot of violent offenders, you see a lot of addicts," she said. "I think that's even more reason for community to be supporting additional resources and additional programs and options and especially for our young people."

75% of youth in her own program are going through recovery and would benefit from a support program they identify with.

"What they've talked about for so long is the desire to have a place for other youth, who are of color, who are in their age group to go for support," Edmonds said.

The program would be ran by the youth and include social events in addition to support meetings. This is to help make sure those going through recovery don't fall into the same peer group where addiction was a problem.

The chapter is working on gaining support and identifying youth who would like to join the program. The Rochester chapter is hoping to be up and running by February.