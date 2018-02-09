YSS Francis Lauer expands

MASON CITY, Iowa - Despite the snow, people came together on Thursday afternoon for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of YSS Francis Lauer's residential treatment facility.

The home, located on site, will house up to 12 people, with rooms containing a bunk bed, bathroom, tread mill, desk, and a central living room and kitchen.

During the ceremony, Governor Kim Reynolds was presented the Youth Advocacy Leadership Award for her work in youth addiction recovery efforts.

Reynolds was also a keynote speaker during the event, and says that facilities like YSS Francis Lauer will help youth who can foster a stronger future for their community and state.

"Nearly everything that's important to our future; schools, job opportunities, economic growth, depends on the health of our people. And if Iowa's youth aren't healthy, they can't learn, they can't earn, and for Heaven's sakes, they can't succeed," Reynolds says.

The cause is also near and dear to her, as she also described her own struggle with alcoholism before her time as governor.

"I understand the struggles, my family understands the struggles. But I also know that life can be so much better," Reynolds says.