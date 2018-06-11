Clear

Wykoff residents thanked for cooperation

The community was asked to limit water use so the water treatment plant could put out excess water.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 10:16 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox
WYKOFF, Minn.- Water services are now restored in Fillmore county following flooding over the weekend.
Residents were asked to temporarily stop using water so the city could pump excess water from the plant's basement. Becky Schmidt works for the city of Wykoff.
She said everyone in the community came together to help restore water service. She tells KIMT that without the community's help they would have had a tougher time pumping the water.
“Even on facebook everyone got together and passed the word. if it wouldn't be for that we probably couldn't kept up with the pumping.”
The city was able to clear all the excess water from the plant.
Water service is up and running.

Another shot of rain tonight before a chance to dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday.
