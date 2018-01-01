wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear

Wykoff man dies in single-car accident

Authorities say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Posted: Jan. 6, 2018 2:58 PM
Updated: Jan. 6, 2018 2:58 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Wykoff man has died after a single-car accident on Friday.

Scroll for more content...

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single car accident on Friday, Jan. 5 around 7:30 p.m. It happened in the 28000 block of Morgan Road.

Officials say a passerby who lives in the area was traveling south and observed a vehicle off the roadway. That person checked the vehicle, found an injured driver, and called 911.

The vehicle was a 1992 Buick Riviera, traveling southwest on Morgan Road towards Fillmore. The driver was 62-year-old Dale Benike of Wykoff. He was the onle occupant of the car.

Authorities say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Benike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, Chatfield Police Department, Wykoff Fire, and Chatfield Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events