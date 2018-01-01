Wykoff man dies in single-car accident

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Wykoff man has died after a single-car accident on Friday.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single car accident on Friday, Jan. 5 around 7:30 p.m. It happened in the 28000 block of Morgan Road.

Officials say a passerby who lives in the area was traveling south and observed a vehicle off the roadway. That person checked the vehicle, found an injured driver, and called 911.

The vehicle was a 1992 Buick Riviera, traveling southwest on Morgan Road towards Fillmore. The driver was 62-year-old Dale Benike of Wykoff. He was the onle occupant of the car.

Authorities say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Benike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, Chatfield Police Department, Wykoff Fire, and Chatfield Ambulance all responded to the scene.