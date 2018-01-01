Wrong way crash on I-380 kills two

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say two drivers have died in a three-vehicle collision involving a car driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids.

Police say several people called 911 about the car around 9:10 p.m. Monday. Officers soon found the collision wreckage.

The driver headed the wrong way was identified as 69-year-old Robert Norton Jr., who lived in Iowa City. The driver killed in one of the two northbound vehicles was identified as 28-year-old Jennifer Koenighain, who lived in Cedar Rapids.

Two people in the second northbound vehicle were taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police didn't release their names.

The collision is being investigated.