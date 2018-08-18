Clear

Wright County man killed in auto accident

It happened Wednesday morning in Webster County.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 9:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa – A Wright County man is dead after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.
T

he Iowa State Patrol says the crash took place around 7:19 am. Robert Rauch, 24 of Clarion, was driving a Sierra pickup truck west on 200th Street while Jason Spicer, 33 of Ames, was westbound in a Peterbilt rollback truck. The State Patrol says Rauch drifted across the center line east of Samson Avenue and hit the left side of Spicer’s truck. Both vehicles ended up in the south ditch.

The State patrol says Rauch was transported by helicopter to the hospital but died while Spicer was injured. Both men were wearing their seat belts.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Duncombe Fire Department, Vincent Fire Department, and Fort Dodge Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
