Wrapping up the summer

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake, which is one of the biggest tourism draws in North Iowa, is starting to clear out as people head home from their 3-day weekend.

Maggie Wright and her family got a head start on the holiday rush by coming to Clear Lake from Des Moines on Thursday. She says even if part of the weekend consisted of rainfall, her family still had a good time.

"With the small town feel, the girls can wander off and wander by themselves. And there's lots of activities. When we got here Thursday, it was 'Thursdays on Main,' first time we've ever done that, that was a lot of fun, with all the vendors, and the hockey team and the car show."

And they do intend to come up more often.

"We have talked about coming up here on the 4th of July...just coming up to see what's going on here, because there are activities. We're trying to get away from doing stuff in Des Moines and doing more stuff maybe up here."