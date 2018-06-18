Worth County employees get trained on protocol during an emergency

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - During a crisis situation, it's important to know the best way to respond. That's what some Worth County employees learned during a 'Standard Response Protocol' course on Monday.

The course was taught by Sheriff Dan Fank and Deputy Andy Grunhovd, and covered events like a tornado or active shooter situation, and also stressed the four main directives, which includes lockout, lockdown, evacuate and shelter.

The 'Standard Response Protocol' training comes from the "I Love U Guys" foundation, which started nearly a decade ago after a school hostage situation in Colorado.

Callie Carlson is with the Worth County Recorder's Office, and appreciates the training because you never know where or when a shooting might occur.

"I think it's a great thing. It's definitely beneficial, especially with what has happened around the country in the last 6 months to a year. People think it would never happen in your area, but you never know," Carlson says.

She also hopes that more people take part in it.

"You hear more and more about it every day, it's definitely concerning. And that's why I do believe it's a great idea for everybody to get this training, whether it's a school or government entity or anything. It's always possible," Carlson adds.

This type of training has been done in some school districts, including Northwood-Kensett and Central Springs-Manly.