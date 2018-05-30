Worth County burglary charge dropped against Albert Lea woman

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A burglary charge has been dropped against an Albert Lea woman arrested in North Iowa.

Tasha Nelson, 29, was accused of 3rd degree burglary for entering a woman’s house in Kensett on May 19 and trying to change into the woman’s clothes.

The Worth County Attorney’s Office filed to dismiss that charge, however, and the judge agreed. According to court documents, the victims in this case consented to the dismissal so that Nelson can be prosecuted on more serious criminal charges in Minnesota and “receive any medical treatment which may address the behaviors that resulted in the criminal charge in Iowa.”

