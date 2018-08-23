Worth County Sheriff: Deputy nearly hit by intoxicated driver

Clear

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was nearly hit by an intoxicated driver early Thursday morning.
Authorities said at 2:19 a.m., a deputy was nearly struck while conducting a traffic stop on another vehicle for being stopped in the middle of the roadway.
“Upon further investigation it was determined that the vehicle was being driven on the rim of the front passenger side tire and the vehicle was likely recently in the ditch as there was grass on and stuck in the vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver of the 2004 Chevy Venture, Daniel Garcia, of Titonka, was arrested for OWI, open container, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and unsafe stopping.

We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
