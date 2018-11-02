Workplace wellness

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Imagine being able to just walk away from your desk or work station and go work out.It seems to be trend some workplaces are picking up including in our area.Diane Tefft says it was really scary to wake up one day and realize she couldn't move her shoulder. She found out she was suffering from frozen shoulder--and ended up doing months of therapy for it but now she has her work wellness program to turn to at metalcraft. Five time a week she can work out for an hour doing strengthen, exercising her core--alongside her coworkers.“It’s fun to be able to have the chance to do it right here on site and be able to get paid doing it too,” Tefft said.Mason City's Chamber of Commerce awarded metalcraft last year for their wellness program at work.In order to qualify, workplaces had to have commitment from management, a good percentage of employees participating, along with nutrition and mental health policies in place.