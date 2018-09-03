Clear

Working on Labor Day

For some, working on a holiday is necessary

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 8:56 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - While Labor Day is considered to be a holiday full of rest and relaxation, and also the unofficial "end of summer", some don't have that luxury.

Lake Liquors in Clear Lake was open for business Monday, and owner Justin Buffington says he had a steady stream of customers coming in, and at times got busy.

He says holidays like Labor Day tend to be fairly busy, and it's not just for individual customers.

"Always very busy. Part of our customers are restaurants, bars, golf courses, so we have a service to provide to them as well because they're busy over the holidays. So we have to make sure we're supplying those customers in addition to our retail customers."

He adds that holidays are especially important for those in the wine and spirits industry.

"Holidays like Labor Day, we're always open because those are the holidays when people are out and about, maybe enjoying their day off, so we're here to provide the service for them."

The store is closed, however, for Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and storms return to start off the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dedication of Freedom Rock

Image

Sculptures on Parade

Image

Family Care a Critical Issue for Workers

Image

Minnesota-made movie plays at local theater

Image

Iowa State Patrol gives an update on holiday arrests and crashes

Image

Working on Labor Day

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday

Image

Your Labor Day KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Two hurt in Olmsted County crash

Image

CURE hosts Labor Day Picnic

Community Events