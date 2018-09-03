Working on Labor Day

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - While Labor Day is considered to be a holiday full of rest and relaxation, and also the unofficial "end of summer", some don't have that luxury.

Lake Liquors in Clear Lake was open for business Monday, and owner Justin Buffington says he had a steady stream of customers coming in, and at times got busy.

He says holidays like Labor Day tend to be fairly busy, and it's not just for individual customers.

"Always very busy. Part of our customers are restaurants, bars, golf courses, so we have a service to provide to them as well because they're busy over the holidays. So we have to make sure we're supplying those customers in addition to our retail customers."

He adds that holidays are especially important for those in the wine and spirits industry.

"Holidays like Labor Day, we're always open because those are the holidays when people are out and about, maybe enjoying their day off, so we're here to provide the service for them."

The store is closed, however, for Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.